Chicago White Sox announce 2020 SoxFest schedule and new activations coming to fan event at McCormick place West

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox today announced the schedule of activities and appearances for SoxFest 2020 – presented by Beggars Pizza, Guaranteed Rate, Old Dominion Freight Line, Securian Financial and Wintrust. The complete schedule (subject to change) is available at whitesox.com/SoxFest. New this year, SoxFest will kick off Friday,

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox today announced the schedule of activities and appearances for SoxFest 2020 – presented by Beggars Pizza, Guaranteed Rate, Old Dominion Freight Line, Securian Financial and Wintrust. The complete schedule (subject to change) is available at whitesox.com/SoxFest.

New this year, SoxFest will kick off Friday, January 24 at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting event that introduces White Sox players, prospects, coaches, alumni and broadcasters and welcomes fans to the event’s new location at McCormick Place West. Doors to the sold-out convention officially open to fans at 4 p.m.

The 28th annual fan gathering, held January 24-25, will feature the following activities for fans of all ages:

A black carpet and ribbon-cutting ceremony, beginning at 3 p.m. The first fans in line will be invited for an exclusive experience in the White Sox fan pit.

More opportunities for autographs and photos than ever before, featuring 10 stages across more than 100,000 square feet of showroom floor. Fans are invited to two different stages for a series of live seminars, offering conversations with their favorite White Sox players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters.

Live broadcast interviews with White Sox players, coaches, alumni, broadcasters and front office staff, including Senior Vice President and General Manager Rick Hahn , Manager Rick Renteria , players Tim Anderson, Aaron Bummer, Lucas Giolito, Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jiménez, Dallas Keuchel, Nomar Mazara, Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert and more, on NBC Sports Chicago.

Fun seminars and photo opportunities promoting this August’s Field of Dreams game, presented by GEICO, in Dyersville, Iowa. Fans can also join Chicago Indie film critics Leo Brady and Don Shanahan for a seminar discussing “Field of Dreams” and its significance to the White Sox organization.

New family-friendly programming, including a LEGOLAND Discovery Center activation space, a Sox-themed escape room, fan interactive bingo, a video gaming space, photo opportunities and more.

New offerings from popular fan-favorite SoxFest destinations, including the #SoxSocial lounge, Chicago White Sox Charities Garage Sale, ticket sales booths and food and beverage vendors.

Extended event programming and live podcasts from the White Sox Museum, presented by Wintrust. Visitors to the museum can also peruse the organization’s rich history, while capturing photos with the 2005 World Series Trophy and voting on the new Wintrust Crosstown Series Cup designs. The winning trophy will be unveiled ahead of the start of the Wintrust Crosstown series at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 7-8.

Expanded interactive activities for the youngest White Sox fans, including three kids-only autograph and photograph stages, a Kids Club press conference and White Sox youth clinics on an expanded mini field.

Several must-visit showroom activations, including a Speed Pitch, presented by Guaranteed Rate, the Cash Cube, presented by The Chicago Auto Show, and a Goose Island Tailgate Zone and Budweiser Zone located on either side of the Main Stage. For additional information about the event, please visit whitesox.com/SoxFest.