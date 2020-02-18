Cleveland Indians 2020 special ticket packages feature college caps, hot dog bobbleheads and more

Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced the team’s 2020 Special Ticket Packages, featuring limited-edition promotional items that are included with purchases of select ticket packages for various regular season games. While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items

Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced the team’s 2020 Special Ticket Packages, featuring limited-edition promotional items that are included with purchases of select ticket packages for various regular season games.

While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items are only available to fans who purchase a Special Ticket Package for that game. This year’s packages include a wide array of exclusive baseball caps, bobbleheads and other promotional items for fans to add to their collection.

2020 Special Ticket Packages will be available for purchase online only at Indians.com/specials starting Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Bobbleheads

A variety of exclusive bobbleheads will be available with Special Ticket Packages throughout the season:

Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale (June 17)

The Sandlot Ham Porter Bobblehead (June 21)

Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale (July 28)

Snoopy Bobblehead (August 16)

Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale (August 26)

College and high school caps

Indians fans can support the Tribe and their favorite college and high school teams with special co-branded Indians caps:

Baldwin Wallace Cap (May 2, May 30)

Kent State Cap (May 16)

University of Findlay Cap (May 17, May 30)

Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School Cap (May 29)

St. Ignatius High School Cap (May 30)

Ohio State Cap (June 19)

Ohio University Cap (June 20)

Love Your Melon beanie

Fans can get a limited-edition Love Your Melon beanie on Sept. 10 while contributing to the fight against childhood cancer in America. A portion of the profits from all Love Your Melon products is given to Love Your Melon's nonprofit partners that work in the field of pediatric oncology, fund cancer research initiatives and provide immediate support for families of children battling cancer.

Other special offers

Several other unique offers are available through Special Ticket Packages throughout the season, including a Runner’s Cap May 15-17, a Pride Cap or Flag on June 1 and a desktop version of Destination Cleveland’s famous “#TheLand” sign on July 9.

Special Ticket Packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Packages are available online only and cannot be purchased at the Box Office or Team Shop.

For more information and to purchase a Special Ticket Package, visit Indians.com/specials.

Complete Special Ticket Package Schedule (subject to change):

May 2: Baldwin Wallace University Cap

May 15-17: Runner’s Cap

May 16: Kent State University Cap

May 17: University of Findlay Cap

May 29: Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School Cap

May 30: Baldwin Wallace University Cap

May 30: University of Findlay Cap

May 30: St. Ignatius High School Cap

June 1: Pride Cap or Pride Flag

June 17: Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

June 19: The Ohio State University Cap

June 20: Ohio University Cap

June 21: The Sandlot Ham Porter Bobblehead

July 9: #TheLand Desktop Sign

July 28: Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

August 11: Scrub Top

August 16: Snoopy Bobblehead

August 26: Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

September 10: Love Your Melon Beanie