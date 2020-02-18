Cleveland Indians 2020 special ticket packages feature college caps, hot dog bobbleheads and more
Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced the team’s 2020 Special Ticket Packages, featuring limited-edition promotional items that are included with purchases of select ticket packages for various regular season games. While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items
Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced the team’s 2020 Special Ticket Packages, featuring limited-edition promotional items that are included with purchases of select ticket packages for various regular season games.
While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items are only available to fans who purchase a Special Ticket Package for that game. This year’s packages include a wide array of exclusive baseball caps, bobbleheads and other promotional items for fans to add to their collection.
2020 Special Ticket Packages will be available for purchase online only at Indians.com/specials starting Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. ET.
Bobbleheads
A variety of exclusive bobbleheads will be available with Special Ticket Packages throughout the season:
- Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale (June 17)
- The Sandlot Ham Porter Bobblehead (June 21)
- Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale (July 28)
- Snoopy Bobblehead (August 16)
- Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale (August 26)
College and high school caps
Indians fans can support the Tribe and their favorite college and high school teams with special co-branded Indians caps:
- Baldwin Wallace Cap (May 2, May 30)
- Kent State Cap (May 16)
- University of Findlay Cap (May 17, May 30)
- Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School Cap (May 29)
- St. Ignatius High School Cap (May 30)
- Ohio State Cap (June 19)
- Ohio University Cap (June 20)
Love Your Melon beanie
Fans can get a limited-edition Love Your Melon beanie on Sept. 10 while contributing to the fight against childhood cancer in America. A portion of the profits from all Love Your Melon products is given to Love Your Melon's nonprofit partners that work in the field of pediatric oncology, fund cancer research initiatives and provide immediate support for families of children battling cancer.
Other special offers
Several other unique offers are available through Special Ticket Packages throughout the season, including a Runner’s Cap May 15-17, a Pride Cap or Flag on June 1 and a desktop version of Destination Cleveland’s famous “#TheLand” sign on July 9.
Special Ticket Packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Packages are available online only and cannot be purchased at the Box Office or Team Shop.
For more information and to purchase a Special Ticket Package, visit Indians.com/specials.
Complete Special Ticket Package Schedule (subject to change):
May 2: Baldwin Wallace University Cap
May 15-17: Runner’s Cap
May 16: Kent State University Cap
May 17: University of Findlay Cap
May 29: Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School Cap
May 30: Baldwin Wallace University Cap
May 30: University of Findlay Cap
May 30: St. Ignatius High School Cap
June 1: Pride Cap or Pride Flag
June 17: Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
June 19: The Ohio State University Cap
June 20: Ohio University Cap
June 21: The Sandlot Ham Porter Bobblehead
July 9: #TheLand Desktop Sign
July 28: Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
August 11: Scrub Top
August 16: Snoopy Bobblehead
August 26: Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
September 10: Love Your Melon Beanie