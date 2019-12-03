MLB Club front office executives to be featured on Business of Baseball presented by CohnReznick on MLB Network

December 3, 2019 – MLB Club front office executives Jon Daniels (Texas Rangers), Mike Hill (Miami Marlins), Jed Hoyer (Chicago Cubs) and Thad Levine (Minnesota Twins) will give a first-hand description of a day in the life of the modern general manager in a special episode of Business of Baseball presented by CohnReznick on MLB Network this Saturday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Moderated by MLB Network host Brian Kenny and analyst and former GM Dan O’Dowd, the GM roundtable discussion will cover how advancements in analytics have impacted the decision-making process for front offices across the industry; whether front offices will follow the formula the Washington Nationals used to win the 2019 World Series; and what on-field tactics could be implemented in the future of the game.

The program is part of MLB Network’s Business of Baseball series presented by CohnReznick, and excerpts from the discussion will be featured across MLB Network programming this week. “We are now in a time where access to data isn’t the competitive advantage because everyone has it – it’s now about your ability to use that data in your leadership team, decision-making, communication, and managing for the future. This topic is at the forefront of the engaging discussion between the GMs in this roundtable. It’s also top of mind for business leaders of companies across the globe. Hearing these stories from great competitive minds is inspiring for our clients, which is why we are proud to present the Business of Baseball series,” said Frank P. Longobardi, CPA, CEO of CohnReznick.

Business of Baseball will lead into MLB Network’s more than 40 hours of live coverage from the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings coverage in San Diego, starting this Sunday, December 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Insiders Peter Gammons, Jon Heyman, Jon Morosi, Ken Rosenthal, Joel Sherman, Jayson Stark and Tom Verducci will report across every MLB Network studio show from Monday, December 9 through Thursday, December 12, beginning with Hot Stove at 11:00 a.m. ET, followed by High Heat with Christopher Russo, MLB Now, Intentional Talk and MLB Tonight. Interviews with club managers and general managers will be featured across MLB Network’s programming, and MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, Fran Charles, Ron Darling, Mark DeRosa, Cliff Floyd, Brian Kenny, Mike Lowell, Kevin Millar, Dan O’Dowd, Harold Reynolds, Chris Rose, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Matt Vasgersian and Heidi Watney will share insight on the latest news and rumors. MLB Network will produce exclusive social-first content across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook each day throughout the Winter Meetings, including the offseason feature “Deals with Dan,” where Dan O’Dowd analyzes various trade proposals submitted by fans.

MLB Network’s Winter Meetings coverage will also feature the Modern Baseball Era election results announcement from the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, December 8 during MLB Tonight. Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Marvin Miller, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons and Lou Whitaker were named last month as the ten candidates for the Modern Baseball Era Committee’s consideration for the Class of 2020.

This weekend MLB Network will debut a special offseason edition of the youth-focused show Play Ball, featuring MLB Network insiders Jon Heyman, Ken Rosenthal, Joel Sherman and Tom Verducci on Saturday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Each veteran baseball journalist will share how they first started covering the sport and share in-depth descriptions of what it’s like to cover the Baseball Winter Meetings.

MLB Network’s complete programming schedule and a link to its authenticated live stream are available at www.MLBNetwork.com.