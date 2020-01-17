Colorado's Lawrence suspended

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Colorado Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Lawrence’s 80-game suspension will be effective at

Lawrence’s 80-game suspension will be effective at the beginning of the 2020 regular season.