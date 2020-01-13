Cubs acquire Minor League INF Alfonso Rivas from Oakland for INF/OF Tony Kemp

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today acquired minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas from the Oakland Athletics for infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp. Chicago’s 40-man roster now stands at 38 players. Rivas, 23, was Oakland’s fourth round selection in the 2018 Draft out of the University of Arizona and combined to bat .292

Rivas, 23, was Oakland’s fourth round selection in the 2018 Draft out of the University of Arizona and combined to bat .292 (135-for-463) with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 60 RBI in 122 games between Single-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019, his first full professional season. Rivas posted a .387 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage between the stops, good for a .810 OPS. Overall last season, Rivas played 105 games at first base and 11 games in the outfield.

The left-handed batter and thrower began the 2019 campaign with Stockton and was named to the mid-season California League All-Star team. Rivas saw action in 114 games with Stockton, batting .283 (122-for-431) with eight homers and 55 RBI, before an August 26 promotion to Las Vegas, where he hit .406 (13-for-32) with one homer and five RBI in eight games. Overall, the six-foot Rivas has batted .290 (196-for-677) with 42 doubles, 10 homers and 88 RBI in 183 career minor league games covering the last two seasons.

Rivas is a native of Chula Vista, California.

Kemp, 28, was acquired by the Cubs from Houston on July 31, 2019 and batted .183 (15-for-82) with three doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 44 games with the Cubs last season.