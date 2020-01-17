Cubs acquire RHP Casey Sadler from the Dodgers

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today acquired right-handed pitcher Casey Sadler from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league infielder Clayton Daniel. Chicago’s 40-man roster now stands at 39 players. Sadler, 29, combined to go 4-0 with one save and a 2.14 ERA (11 ER/46.2 IP) in 33 big league

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today acquired right-handed pitcher Casey Sadler from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league infielder Clayton Daniel. Chicago’s 40-man roster now stands at 39 players.

Sadler, 29, combined to go 4-0 with one save and a 2.14 ERA (11 ER/46.2 IP) in 33 big league appearances, all but one in relief, between the Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers last year. He held foes to a .236 batting average against (41-for-174), including a .230 mark to righties and .241 mark to lefties, while posting a 1.17 WHIP and .664 OPS against. Sadler posted no record and a 1.86 ERA (4 ER/19.1 IP) in nine outings with the Rays before being designated for assignment on June 29 and traded to the Dodgers on July 2, where he went 4-0 with one save and a 2.33 ERA (7 ER/27.0 IP) in 24 outings (one start) the rest of the way.

The 6-foot-3 righthander has gone 5-1 with one save and a 3.55 ERA (26 ER/66.0 IP) in 42 major league appearances, all but two in relief, covering parts of four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2014-15, 2018), Rays (2019) and Dodgers (2019). Sadler had missed the entire 2016 campaign due to Tommy John surgery and pitched in the minors in 2017 before returning to the majors in 2018.

Sadler was originally selected by the Pirates in the 25th round of the 2010 Draft out of Western Oklahoma State College. He is a native of Stillwater, Okla.

Daniel, 24, was selected by the Cubs in the 31st round of the 2018 Draft. He split the 2019 campaign between Single-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee, combining to bat .305 (73-for-239) with two home runs and 21 RBI in 67 games.