Cubs agree to terms with 19 players on 2020 contracts

MESA - The Chicago Cubs have agreed to 2020 contract terms with 19 players on their 40-man roster with zero-to-three years of major league service. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed. The following players have agreed to 2020 contract terms: Right-handed pitchers Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson

MESA - The Chicago Cubs have agreed to 2020 contract terms with 19 players on their 40-man roster with zero-to-three years of major league service. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

The following players have agreed to 2020 contract terms:

Right-handed pitchers Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodríguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick.

Left-handed pitchers Justin Steele and Brad Wieck.

Catchers Miguel Amaya and Victor Caratini.

Infielders Robel García, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short.

Outfielder Ian Happ.