Cubs Charities to Host 15th Annual Race to Wrigley 5K Charity Run Presented by Ati Physical Therapy May 16

CHICAGO – Cubs Charities will host the 15th Annual Race to Wrigley 5K Charity Run presented by ATI Physical Therapy Saturday, May 16. Registration for the race is open now through Tuesday, May 12, at 11:59 p.m. CDT. To register, runners can visit www.racetowrigley.com.

The Race to Wrigley 5K Charity Run begins at 8 a.m. CDT. Runners will race through the Lakeview neighborhood before entering the Wrigley Field concourse and crossing the finish line just steps away from the Wrigley Field Marquee. The ballpark route features historic memorabilia and the opportunity to run through the Friendly Confines.

Runners will receive a 2020 special edition finisher’s medal, a Cubs performance race shirt and access to race photos. Participants also will receive a Cubs drawstring bag presented by ATI Physical Therapy and one beverage (Budweiser or Bud Light) courtesy of Anheuser-Busch.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Cubs Charities’ Diamond Project, which aims to expand baseball and softball opportunities for all Chicago children and youth by engaging kids with skilled coaches, quality programming and providing safe and accessible places to play the game. Since 2006, the Race to Wrigley 5K Charity Run has raised more than $3.8 million to help support Cubs Charities’ mission.

Cubs Charities will donate proceeds from all personal fundraising to support Advocate Health Care’s pediatric oncology patient care. The first 20 fundraisers to raise more than $500 will receive postgame on-field photo passes for two people for a game during the 2020 regular season. Tickets to the game will not be included.

The top fundraising team and top overall fundraiser will receive tickets and special recognition during a pregame ceremony at a Cubs home game to be determined in the 2020 season. ATI Physical Therapy, the Official Physical Therapy Provider of the Chicago Cubs, will once again have a post-race recovery tent and lead the group in a pre-race stretch.

The registration fee for the 5K run is $39 and $25 for the Youth 5K. Registration prices will increase closer to race day. Registrants will receive details about packet pickup closer to the event.

For more information about the race, please visit www.racetowrigley.com.

About Cubs Charities:

Cubs Charities harnesses the passion of Cubs fans to improve the lives of children and families across Chicago and beyond. Cubs Charities’ goal is to provide increased access to sports opportunities and targets improvements in health, fitness and education for those at risk. Through grants to quality nonprofit programs, development of parks and baseball fields, and other community initiatives, the Cubs and Cubs Charities help fulfill a commitment to be the best in the game, on and off the field. For more information, visit www.cubscharities.org.