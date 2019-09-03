Cubs name Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today named Dan Kantrovitz as the club’s new Vice President, Scouting. He joins the Cubs from the Oakland Athletics, where he was an Assistant General Manager for the last five seasons. Additionally, the Cubs have hired Jasmine Horan as amateur scouting analyst. With the Athletics,

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today named Dan Kantrovitz as the club’s new Vice President, Scouting. He joins the Cubs from the Oakland Athletics, where he was an Assistant General Manager for the last five seasons.

Additionally, the Cubs have hired Jasmine Horan as amateur scouting analyst.

With the Athletics, Kantrovitz was involved in all aspects of the organization’s baseball operations department and was responsible for the development and implementation of statistical analysis methods for evaluating players in the amateur draft, free agent and trade markets as part of his general oversight of the club’s analytics departments. Kantrovitz will be responsible for leading the amateur draft with the Cubs.

Overall, Kantrovitz has spent the last 16 seasons working in baseball front offices, starting as an assistant scouting director with St. Louis in 2004. He joined the Athletics as a quantitative analyst and international scouting coordinator in 2009 before returning to the Cardinals as their director of scouting in 2012, a position he held for three seasons until moving back to Oakland as Assistant General Manager in 2015. While leading St. Louis drafts, Kantrovitz oversaw the selections of Jack Flaherty, Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, Marco Gonzales, Stephen Piscotty and more.

Kantrovitz was a two-time all-Ivy League shortstop at Brown University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in organizational behavior and management in 2001. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the 25th round of the 2001 Draft but had a shoulder injury end his playing career the following spring. Prior to joining the Cardinals front office, Kantrovitz worked as an Investment Banking Analyst and later earned a Master’s Degree in statistics from Harvard University in 2009. He was inducted into the Brown University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.

Horan joins the Cubs organization after spending last season working across multiple areas of baseball operations for the New York Yankees. Before working for the Yankees, she spent two summers as an intern with the Oakland Athletics in their analytics group. With the Cubs, Horan will focus on draft analytics and strategy. Horan is a graduate of Amherst College with a degree in mathematics and statistics.