Cubs reduce spring roster to 44 players

MESA – The Chicago Cubs have assigned eight players to minor league camp and added right-handed pitcher Michael Rucker to major league camp as a non-roster invitee. Rucker was recently returned to the Cubs organization after being selected by Baltimore in the major league phase of the Rule 5 Draft last December. Chicago’s camp roster now stands at 44 players.

Right-handed pitchers Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea, and infielder Zack Short have been optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Catcher Miguel Amaya has been optioned to Double-A Tennessee.

Four non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: infielders Carlos Asuaje, Trent Giambrone and Corban Joseph; and outfielder Noel Cuevas.

Chicago’s spring roster of 44 players consists of 26 pitchers (which includes seven non-roster invitees), four catchers (two non-roster invitees), eight infielders (two non-roster invitees) and six outfielders (one non-roster invitee).