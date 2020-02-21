Cubs shift Feb. 22 game's start time to 6:10 PM MT

MESA – The Chicago Cubs have shifted the start time of Saturday's game (Feb. 22, 2020) at Sloan Park opener against the Oakland Athletics to 6:10 p.m. MT due to the forecast of inclement weather throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Gates will open at 4:10 p.m. and parking

Gates will open at 4:10 p.m. and parking lots will open at 2:10 p.m.

No ticket exchange is necessary. Mobile tickets in the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update with the new game time. Continue to visit www.cubs.com for the most up-to-date information on the Cubs schedule.

With high rain accumulation expected through the day, parking at Sloan Park could be limited. The Chicago Cubs and City of Mesa encourage guests to carpool, take public transportation or utilize ride sharing services.