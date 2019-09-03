D-backs agree to terms with Junior Guerra on a 1-year contract

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with RHP Junior Guerra (GAIR-uh) on a 1-year contract for 2020 with a club option for 2021. The 40-man roster is at 38. Guerra, 34, led NL relievers with 83.2 innings in a career-high 72 appearances for the Brewers in 2019, going

Guerra, 34, led NL relievers with 83.2 innings in a career-high 72 appearances for the Brewers in 2019, going 9-5 with 3 saves, a 3.55 ERA (33 ER in 83.2 IP), .194 opponent average and 77 strikeouts. The Venezuela native was also tied for eighth in the NL with a career-high 21 holds. He had 23 outings of greater than 1.0 inning, going 8-0 with a 2.38 ERA (11 ER in 41.2 IP), .143 opponent average, 0.77 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in those contests, and 12 outings of 2.0+ innings, going 3-0 with a 2.19 ERA (6 ER in 24.2 IP), .125 opponent average, 0.65 WHIP and 28 strikeouts. Guerra limited left-handed hitters to a .178 average (23-for-129), including just 2 extra-base hits (both doubles) after the All-Star break.

The 5-foot-11, 234-pounder has gone 25-21 with 3 saves, a 3.81 ERA (178 ER in 420.2 IP), .232 opponent average, 383 strikeouts and 178 walks in 147 career games (60 starts) over parts of 5 Major League seasons with the White Sox (2015) and Brewers (’16-19). He is 9-5 with 3 saves, a 3.51 ERA (39 ER in 100.0 IP), .198 opponent average and 100 strikeouts in 87 career relief appearances.