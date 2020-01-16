D-backs claim Pat Valaika off waivers from Orioles

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed INF Pat Valaika (vuh-LAY-kah) off waivers from the Orioles. In a separate transaction, the D-backs also outrighted RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Triple-A Reno. The 40-man roster is now at 40. Valaika, 27, has batted .273 (27-for-99)/.305 OBP/.535 SLG with 11 doubles, 5 home runs

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed INF Pat Valaika (vuh-LAY-kah) off waivers from the Orioles. In a separate transaction, the D-backs also outrighted RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Triple-A Reno. The 40-man roster is now at 40.

Valaika, 27, has batted .273 (27-for-99)/.305 OBP/.535 SLG with 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 20 RBI as a pinch-hitter since 2017, ranking among the Major League leaders in extra-base hits (1st, 16), doubles (T-1st), RBI (T-2nd), slugging pct. (4th), home runs (T-4th), OPS (9th, .840) and average (10th) in that time [min. 60 PA].

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder batted .190 (15-for-79)/.256 OBP/.316 SLG with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 4 RBI in 40 games in 4 stints for the Rockies in 2019. He has appeared in 231 career Major League games across parts of 4 seasons with Colorado (2016-19), hitting .214 (86-for-402)/.256 OBP/.400 SLG with 22 doubles, 1 triple, 17 home runs and 51 RBI. He was claimed on waivers by Baltimore on Oct. 30, 2019 and was designated for assignment on Jan. 10.

Valaika was a Pacific Coast League midseason All-Star in 2019, batting .320 (112-for-350)/.364 OBP/.589 SLG with 26 doubles, 1 triple, 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 84 games for Triple-A Albuquerque, ranking among the league leaders in slugging pct. (7th), average (8th) and OPS (10th, .952). He hit .366 (37-for-101)/.413 OBP/.703 SLG vs. left-handed pitching and .350 (35-for-100)/.391 OBP/.650 SLG with runners in scoring position.

The Valencia, Calif., native is a career .268/.316 OBP/.443 SLG hitter with 139 doubles, 20 triples, 66 home runs and 331 RBI in 554 games over parts of 7 Minor League seasons in Colorado’s farm system (2013-19). He was selected by the Rockies in the ninth round of the 2013 draft out of UCLA.

Sherfy, 28, was 1-0 with 1 save, a 5.89 ERA (12 ER in 18.1 IP) and 22 strikeouts in 17 appearances with the D-backs last season. He was designated for assignment on Jan. 9.