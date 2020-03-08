D-backs make 7 roster moves
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks made 7 roster moves and have 48 players in camp. Optioned to Triple-A Reno: RHP Riley Smith RHP Taylor Widener Reassigned to Minor League camp: LHP Miguel Aguilar INF Seth Beer OF Ben DeLuzio RHP Eduardo Jiménez INF Pavin Smith
