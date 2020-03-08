 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
D-backs make 7 roster moves

1:02 PM EDT

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks made 7 roster moves and have 48 players in camp. Optioned to Triple-A Reno: RHP Riley Smith RHP Taylor Widener Reassigned to Minor League camp: LHP Miguel Aguilar INF Seth Beer OF Ben DeLuzio RHP Eduardo Jiménez INF Pavin Smith

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

RHP Riley Smith

RHP Taylor Widener

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

LHP Miguel Aguilar

INF Seth Beer

OF Ben DeLuzio

RHP Eduardo Jiménez

INF Pavin Smith

