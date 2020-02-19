D-backs Single Game Tickets on Sale This Monday

PHOENIX —Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) single game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale this Monday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at dbacks.com/tickets, at the Chase Field Box Office or by phone at 602.514.8400. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early for the

PHOENIX —Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) single game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale this Monday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at dbacks.com/tickets, at the Chase Field Box Office or by phone at 602.514.8400.

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early for the D-backs’ home opener on Thursday, March 26 for a matchup against the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. at Chase Field. Starting Monday, fans will be able to secure tickets for exciting promotions and giveaways such as the Ketel Marte Switch-Hitter Bobblehead (April 11), Christian “Sky” Walker Bobblehead/Star Wars Night (May 30), Father’s Day (June 21), a Third and Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular Show, Madison Bumgarner Bobblehead (July 18) and Eduardo Escobar Bobblehead (Sept. 5).

The D-backs remain the most affordable for families in Major League Baseball for 11 consecutive years as part of Team Marketing Report’s Fan Cost Index and continue to offer Value Item pricing on food items at various concession locations, including a $4 beer, and merchandise items under $10 at Team Shop locations throughout Chase Field.

Fans can secure additional benefits and savings on great seats with the purchase of a D-backs Mini Plan. For a full list of D-backs promotions and giveaways, visit dbacks.com/giveaways.