D-backs statement on Domingo Leyba suspension

The Arizona Diamondbacks released the following statement regarding the suspension of infielder Domingo Leyba. “We support MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement and the penalties for violating that policy. We were disappointed to learn of this news and hope that Domingo will take the time away from the game to reflect on

“We support MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement and the penalties for violating that policy. We were disappointed to learn of this news and hope that Domingo will take the time away from the game to reflect on his actions and learn from his mistakes.”