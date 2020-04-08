D-backs to host 50/50 raffle online during Throwback Thursday classic game on Fox Sports Arizona on April 9, 2020

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and FOX Sports Arizona will host a 50/50 Raffle, supported by Arizona Lottery, starting tomorrow during the D-backs Throwback Thursday Classic game to be broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona. The 50/50 Raffle will be available for all fans in Arizona, who can purchase raffle

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and FOX Sports Arizona will host a 50/50 Raffle, supported by Arizona Lottery, starting tomorrow during the D-backs Throwback Thursday Classic game to be broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona. The 50/50 Raffle will be available for all fans in Arizona, who can purchase raffle tickets online at dbacks.com/5050raffle. The proceeds will benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the current coronavirus national emergency.

The 50/50 Raffle will launch during tomorrow’s broadcast of the 2007 NLDS Game 1, featuring the D-backs vs. Cubs starting at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Arizona. Fans can also participate during FOX Sports Arizona’s other daily game replays and the drawing will be held on April 16 at 9:30 p.m.

Fans must be within the state of Arizona to purchase a raffle ticket online. Raffle tickets are available for three for $5, 10 for $10 or 80 for $20. Next Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will draw a raffle ticket in which half of that week’s jackpot goes to one lucky fan and the other half benefits the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The winner will be announced during the following Throwback Thursday Classic game on FOX Sports Arizona and posted online at dbacks.com/5050raffle.

Last week, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation committed an additional $500,000 to immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the current coronavirus national emergency, bringing the franchise’s current total to more than $1 million. Last year the 50/50 Raffle raised nearly $3 million with approximately half benefiting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The D-backs set a 50/50 Raffle record on Aug. 30, 2017 with $245,856 raised in one night to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.