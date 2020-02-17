Delaware North Sportservice to host hiring event at Miller Park on Thursday, Feb. 20

MILWAUKEE – Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, will host a hiring event for part-time positions at the ballpark on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Miller Park. Positions for hire include concession cashiers, suites runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks,

Positions for hire include concession cashiers, suites runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, and supervisors.

Candidates must be highly motivated and customer-oriented. Successful candidates will receive paid training and free meals.

Please visit baseballmke.com to apply prior to the event. Questions can be directed to (414) 902-4700.