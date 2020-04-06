Devils Backbone Unveils New Curly W India Pale Ale

Devils Backbone Brewing Company and the Washington Nationals are proud to announce that Curly W India Pale Ale, a brand-new beer celebrating the World Series champions, is available at retail locations throughout the D.C. area beginning on Monday, April 6. Curly W is a 6% ABV, 28 IBU crisp and

Devils Backbone Brewing Company and the Washington Nationals are proud to announce that Curly W India Pale Ale, a brand-new beer celebrating the World Series champions, is available at retail locations throughout the D.C. area beginning on Monday, April 6.

Curly W is a 6% ABV, 28 IBU crisp and juicy golden IPA that includes Pilsner, Pale Wheat, CaraHell, Golden Naked Oats, Acidulated, Carafa Special 2, and Victory malts – in honor of the 2019 World Series title. The pale malts are balanced out by citrusy hops, ensuring that fans stay refreshed as the Nationals chase another championship.

“When I crack open a crisp, hoppy Curly W, it brings me back to a simpler time when I was just a young man in a Baby Shark onesie screaming at my TV as the Nationals went up 3-2 in Game Seven of the World Series,” said Hayes Humphreys, chief operating officer, Devils Backbone Brewing Company. “Every year, Opening Day signifies the end of dreary, cold winter and promises us that warm, sunny days at the ballpark with friends are near. Though that promise is a bit delayed this year, a virtual happy hour with your buddies — with a 1:05 p.m. start time, of course — some 2019 World Series highlights, and a 12-pack of Curly W is a solid way to pass the time.”

Nationals fans will be able to find Curly W IPA at locations throughout Nationals Park and are invited to use Devils Backbone’s online beer finder to find retail locations near them where the product is available.