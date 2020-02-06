Dodgers announce Spring Training broadcast schedule

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced their Spring Training broadcast schedule with 30 games on SportsNet LA, 18 games on AM 570 and an additional eight games on Spanish radio. SportsNet LA will broadcast 27 of 30 Cactus League games in Arizona, excluding only the three split-squad

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced their Spring Training broadcast schedule with 30 games on SportsNet LA, 18 games on AM 570 and an additional eight games on Spanish radio.

SportsNet LA will broadcast 27 of 30 Cactus League games in Arizona, excluding only the three split-squad road games. SportsNet LA also will televise all three of the “Freeway Series” exhibition games against the Angels from March 22 – 24, including two games at Dodger Stadium.

SportsNet LA’s live Dodgers Spring Training studio programming will begin on Thursday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m. with the network’s flagship program, Access SportsNet: Dodgers, showcasing all the latest Dodgers news, highlights and exclusive interviews with Dodgers players, coaches and staff throughout spring training. Access SportsNet: Dodgers will again be hosted by John Hartung and Alanna Rizzo, with feature analysis from Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Jerry Hairston Jr. and Ned Colletti. Rizzo will be onsite in Arizona to provide daily analysis, special reports and exclusive interviews from Camelback Ranch.

AM 570 LA Sports’ Spring Training Dodgers programming once again will include Dodger Talk, hosted by David Vassegh each weeknight and will showcase all the latest Dodgers news, key highlights and exclusive interviews with Dodger players and coaches. Vassegh will be onsite in Glendale, Arizona providing daily analysis, special reports and exclusive interviews throughout Spring Training to other AM 570 LA Sports shows including Dodgers pre-game with Tim Cates, The Dan Patrick Show (6 a.m.-9 a.m.), The Herd with Colin Cowherd (9 a.m. – noon), Lunchtime with Roggin & Rodney (noon-3 p.m.) and the Petros & Money Show (3 p.m.-7 p.m.).