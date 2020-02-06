Dodgers sign All-Star Max Muncy to contract extension

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder Max Muncy on a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2023, avoiding arbitration. Muncy, 29, finished his second season with the Dodgers, hitting .251 (122-for-487) with 35 homers and 98 RBI in 142 games and

Muncy, 29, finished his second season with the Dodgers, hitting .251 (122-for-487) with 35 homers and 98 RBI in 142 games and earning his first All-Star Game appearance. Last season, the Texas native set career-highs in runs (101), doubles (22), homers, RBI and walks (90).

In two seasons with the Dodgers, he has slashed .256/.381/.545 with 70 homers, 176 runs and 177 RBI. Since joining the Dodgers, he ranks among the National League Leaders in runs (16th), RBI (T-15th), homers (6th), slugging percentage (7th) and OPS (5th, .927). He was originally signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent on April 27, 2017.