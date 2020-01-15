First Workout Dates, Photo Days & Game Times Announced For 2020 Spring Training Presented By Camping World
Following are the first workout dates, subject to change, both for pitchers and catchers and full squads of the 30 Major League Clubs for 2020 Spring Training presented by Camping World. First is a listing for American League and National League Clubs, followed by a listing by Grapefruit League and
Following are the first workout dates, subject to change, both for pitchers and catchers and full squads of the 30 Major League Clubs for 2020 Spring Training presented by Camping World. First is a listing for American League and National League Clubs, followed by a listing by Grapefruit League and the Cactus League affiliation.
In addition, below the first workout dates is the schedule of 2020 Spring Training Photo Days for each of the 30 Clubs.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
D-backs Spring Training Schedule
Atlanta Braves
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 18
Braves Spring Training schedule
Baltimore Orioles
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Orioles Spring Training schedule
Boston Red Sox
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Red Sox Spring Training schedule
Chicago Cubs
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Cubs Spring Training schedule
Chicago White Sox
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
White Sox Spring Training schedule
Cincinnati Reds
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 15
Full squad: Feb. 18
Reds Spring Training schedule
Cleveland Indians
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 17
Indians Spring Training schedule
Detroit Tigers
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Tigers Spring Training schedule
Houston Astros
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 17
Astros Spring Training schedule
Kansas City Royals
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Royals Spring Training schedule
Los Angeles Angels
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Angels Spring Training schedule
Los Angeles Dodgers
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 14
Full squad: Feb. 18
Dodgers Spring Training schedule
Miami Marlins
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Marlins Spring Training schedule
Milwaukee Brewers
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 18
Brewers Spring Training schedule
Minnesota Twins
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Twins Spring Training schedule
New York Mets
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Mets Spring Training schedule
New York Yankees
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 18
Yankees Spring Training schedule
Oakland A's
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
A's Spring Training schedule
Philadelphia Phillies
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Phillies Spring Training schedule
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Pirates Spring Training schedule
San Diego Padres
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 18
Padres Spring Training schedule
San Francisco Giants
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Giants Spring Training schedule
Seattle Mariners
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 18
Mariners Spring Training schedule
St. Louis Cardinals
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Cardinals Spring Training schedule
Tampa Bay Rays
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 18
Rays Spring Training schedule
Texas Rangers
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12
Full squad: Feb. 17
Rangers Spring Training schedule
Toronto Blue Jays
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 17
Blue Jays Spring Training schedule
Washington Nationals
Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13
Full squad: Feb. 18
Nationals Spring Training schedule
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE PHOTO DAYS
IN FLORIDA
All times local.
Monday, February 17th
7:30 a.m. Tampa Bay Rays, Port Charlotte
Tuesday, February 18th
6:45 a.m. Houston Astros, West Palm Beach
7:00 a.m. Baltimore Orioles, Sarasota
Wednesday, February 19th
7:00 a.m. Boston Red Sox, Lee County
7:00 a.m. Miami Marlins, Jupiter
7:00 a.m. Philadelphia Phillies, Clearwater
7:00 a.m. Pittsburgh Pirates, Bradenton
7:00 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals, Jupiter
Thursday, February 20th
7:00 a.m. Atlanta Braves, North Port
7:00 a.m. New York Mets, Port St. Lucie
7:30 a.m. Minnesota Twins, Lee County
7:30 a.m. Detroit Tigers, Lakeland
8:00 a.m. New York Yankees, Tampa
Friday, February 21st
6:40 a.m. Washington Nationals, West Palm Beach
7:00 a.m. Toronto Blue Jays, Dunedin
CACTUS LEAGUE PHOTO DAYS
IN ARIZONA
All times local.
Tuesday, February 18th
TBD San Francisco Giants, Phoenix
7:00 a.m. Chicago Cubs, Mesa
7:00 a.m. Los Angeles Angels, Tempe
Wednesday, February 19th
6:45 a.m. Colorado Rockies, Scottsdale
6:45 a.m. Texas Rangers, Surprise
7:00 a.m. Cincinnati Reds, Goodyear
7:30 a.m. Milwaukee Brewers, Phoenix
7:45 a.m. Cleveland Indians, Goodyear
Thursday, February 20th
6:00 a.m. San Diego Padres, Peoria
6:30 a.m. Chicago White Sox, Glendale
6:45 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers, Glendale
6:45 a.m. Oakland Athletics, Mesa
6:45 a.m. Seattle Mariners, Peoria
7:00 a.m. Kansas City Royals, Surprise
Friday, February 21st
6:30 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks, Scottsdale