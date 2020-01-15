First Workout Dates, Photo Days & Game Times Announced For 2020 Spring Training Presented By Camping World

Following are the first workout dates, subject to change, both for pitchers and catchers and full squads of the 30 Major League Clubs for 2020 Spring Training presented by Camping World. First is a listing for American League and National League Clubs, followed by a listing by Grapefruit League and

Following are the first workout dates, subject to change, both for pitchers and catchers and full squads of the 30 Major League Clubs for 2020 Spring Training presented by Camping World. First is a listing for American League and National League Clubs, followed by a listing by Grapefruit League and the Cactus League affiliation.

In addition, below the first workout dates is the schedule of 2020 Spring Training Photo Days for each of the 30 Clubs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Atlanta Braves

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 18

Baltimore Orioles

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Boston Red Sox

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Chicago Cubs

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Chicago White Sox

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Cincinnati Reds

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 15

Full squad: Feb. 18

Cleveland Indians

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 17

Detroit Tigers

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Houston Astros

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 17

Kansas City Royals

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Los Angeles Angels

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 14

Full squad: Feb. 18

Miami Marlins

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Milwaukee Brewers

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 18

Minnesota Twins

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

New York Mets

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

New York Yankees

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 18

Oakland A's

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Philadelphia Phillies

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

San Diego Padres

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 18

San Francisco Giants

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Seattle Mariners

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 18

St. Louis Cardinals

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Tampa Bay Rays

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 18

Texas Rangers

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 12

Full squad: Feb. 17

Toronto Blue Jays

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 17

Washington Nationals

Pitchers and catchers: Feb. 13

Full squad: Feb. 18

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE PHOTO DAYS

IN FLORIDA

All times local.

Monday, February 17th

7:30 a.m. Tampa Bay Rays, Port Charlotte

Tuesday, February 18th

6:45 a.m. Houston Astros, West Palm Beach

7:00 a.m. Baltimore Orioles, Sarasota

Wednesday, February 19th

7:00 a.m. Boston Red Sox, Lee County

7:00 a.m. Miami Marlins, Jupiter

7:00 a.m. Philadelphia Phillies, Clearwater

7:00 a.m. Pittsburgh Pirates, Bradenton

7:00 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals, Jupiter

Thursday, February 20th

7:00 a.m. Atlanta Braves, North Port

7:00 a.m. New York Mets, Port St. Lucie

7:30 a.m. Minnesota Twins, Lee County

7:30 a.m. Detroit Tigers, Lakeland

8:00 a.m. New York Yankees, Tampa

Friday, February 21st

6:40 a.m. Washington Nationals, West Palm Beach

7:00 a.m. Toronto Blue Jays, Dunedin

CACTUS LEAGUE PHOTO DAYS

IN ARIZONA

All times local.

Tuesday, February 18th

TBD San Francisco Giants, Phoenix

7:00 a.m. Chicago Cubs, Mesa

7:00 a.m. Los Angeles Angels, Tempe

Wednesday, February 19th

6:45 a.m. Colorado Rockies, Scottsdale

6:45 a.m. Texas Rangers, Surprise

7:00 a.m. Cincinnati Reds, Goodyear

7:30 a.m. Milwaukee Brewers, Phoenix

7:45 a.m. Cleveland Indians, Goodyear

Thursday, February 20th

6:00 a.m. San Diego Padres, Peoria

6:30 a.m. Chicago White Sox, Glendale

6:45 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers, Glendale

6:45 a.m. Oakland Athletics, Mesa

6:45 a.m. Seattle Mariners, Peoria

7:00 a.m. Kansas City Royals, Surprise

Friday, February 21st

6:30 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks, Scottsdale