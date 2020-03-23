Fox Sports Southwest to broadcast Texas Rangers encore games from 2019 beginning on Thursday

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest has announced that it plans to televise Texas Rangers “Encore Game” from the 2019 season beginning on what was scheduled to be the 2020 regular season opening day, this Thursday, March 26. FSSW will broadcast an Encore 2019 telecast on each day and time that the

FSSW will broadcast an Encore 2019 telecast on each day and time that the Rangers were originally scheduled to play in 2020. The first telecast will air on Thursday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. CT, when the Rangers were scheduled to open the 2020 season versus the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

That day’s game will feature the March 31, 2019 Rangers’ 11-10 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Texas won the game on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the 9th inning.

The FSSW Encore Game schedule for March (all games to be carried on FSSW):

Thursday, March 26, 3:00 p.m. CT—March 31, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs (Rangers win, 11-10)

Friday, March 27, 9:00 p.m. CT—June 8, 2019 (N) vs. Oakland A’s (Rangers win, 3-1)

Saturday, March 28, 8:00 p.m. CT—September 29, 2019 vs. New York Yankees (Rangers win, 6-1)

Sunday, March 29, 3:00 p.m. CT—August 20, 2019 (N) vs. Los Angeles Angels (Rangers win, 3-2, 11 inn.)

Tuesday, March 31, 3:00 p.m. CT—August 31, 2019 vs. Seattle Mariners (Rangers win, 3-2)

The schedule of Rangers Encore Games will be updated each week. Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.