Fuelster named proud partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Fuelster, bringing on-demand mobile fuel delivery to Dodger Stadium. “Fuelster is committed to revolutionizing the retail gas industry and we are honored to partner with the Dodgers, an iconic brand synonymous with the city of Los

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Fuelster, bringing on-demand mobile fuel delivery to Dodger Stadium.

“Fuelster is committed to revolutionizing the retail gas industry and we are honored to partner with the Dodgers, an iconic brand synonymous with the city of Los Angeles,” said Anita Siraki, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Fuelster. “Fuelster is on the cutting edge of technology with LAFD-certified equipment and a dynamic scalable platform to service the marketplace’s strong desire for on-demand solutions. Our goal is for Dodger fans to never again have to stop for fuel on the way to and home from Dodger Stadium.”

Fuelster is a revolutionary company that is transforming the way people refuel their vehicles. The company’s state-of-the-art service combines advanced mobile app and software technologies with a highly efficient delivery process, providing customers with a better, more convenient way to get high quality gas for their vehicles without having to stop at a gas station. Customers simply download the Fuelster app, available on iOS and Android, enter their information, and place an order for service. With an increasing number of people prioritizing convenience, Fuelster’s app-driven solution is well positioned among the on-demand services that many customers have come to know and trust.

Through the partnership, Fuelster becomes the exclusive on-demand mobile fuel delivery service of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fuelster will provide service at all of the Dodgers’ home games beginning with the Freeway Series on March 23. After parking at Dodger Stadium, fans can place an order on the Fuelster app, leave their gas door open, and have their car filled up while they enjoy the Dodger game. Fuelster offers four types of unleaded fuel (87, 89, 91, 99) and diesel. Customers can request a specific number of gallons or simply move the slider all the way to “Fill my tank” and a Fuelster technician will arrive at their vehicle to provide service. Delivery is free, there are no membership fees, and the prices are competitive to the gas stations in the area.

“With a long history of groundbreaking innovation, we are constantly striving to leverage technology to improve the fan experience at Dodger Stadium,” said Michael Wandell, Dodger Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “Our partnership with Fuelster furthers this mission by offering a convenient solution for the 4 million fans who visit Dodger Stadium each year.”

Fuelster will also receive in-stadium assets, including signage and digital media.

Fuelster has experienced rapid growth since launching its mobile fuel delivery services in 2017 throughout the Los Angeles market where the company is headquartered. Fuelster continues to expand its service across Southern California partnering with a host of commercial properties and venues, recently announcing an exclusive partnership with STAPLES Center and its surrounding 4 million square foot sports and entertainment district, L.A. Live, in downtown Los Angeles.