Giants roster move -- March 10
The Giants have claimed OF Jose Siri off waivers from Seattle. To make room for Siri on the 40-man roster, C Aramis Garcia has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a right hip labrum repair. Siri will report to minor league camp.
