Giants sign right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman to a one-year contract for 2020

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Francisco Giants announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman to a one-year contract for 2020 worth $9 million. Gausman can make up to an additional $1 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 18, 22, 26 and 30 games started as a pitcher.

Gausman, 29, split last season with the Braves and Reds combining for a 3-9 record and a 5.72 ERA in 31 games (17 starts). He began the season with Atlanta, going 3-7 with a 6.19 ERA in 16 starts before being claimed by the Reds in August and going 0-2 with a 4.03 ERA in 15 games (one start).

A former first round selection (fourth overall) by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 Draft, Gausman has posted a career record of 47-63 with a 4.30 ERA in 191 games (154 starts) with Baltimore (2013-2018), Atlanta (2018-19) and Cincinnati (2019).