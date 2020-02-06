Gil Kim to join Major League coaching staff

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that Gil Kim has been promoted to the Major League coaching staff. Gil will retain his title as Director of Player Development but will be in uniform with the Major League Team over the course of the season. His focus will be to add

Gil will retain his title as Director of Player Development but will be in uniform with the Major League Team over the course of the season. His focus will be to add an additional player development lens to the clubhouse. This change will benefit player improvement and player transitions, with the goal of boosting the team’s overall performance, both on and off the field.

“We identified an opportunity on the Major League coaching staff that would maximize Gil’s expertise in player development as an obvious asset. We are excited to see him apply his knowledge and skillset in a Major League coaching environment,” said Ross Atkins, General Manager, Toronto Blue Jays. “As the season progresses, Gil’s role as a coach will continue to develop. His previous work to streamline our player development programs, philosophies and systems gives us tremendous confidence that incorporating his leadership and skillset into our Major League coaching staff will be an exciting addition.”