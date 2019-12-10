Inaugural All-MLB teams presented by Scotts unveiled

Major League Baseball today announced the inaugural selections for the All-MLB Team presented by Scotts. The first and second teams were determined by a combination of voting from fans and a decorated panel of 30 media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game. Each player named to

The 2019 All-MLB First Team winners include catcher J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies; first baseman Pete Alonso of the New York Mets; second

baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees; shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox; third baseman Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals; outfielders Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers; designated hitter Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins; starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, Jacob deGrom of the Mets, and Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals; and relief pitchers Josh Hader of the Brewers and Kirby Yates of the San Diego Padres.

Second Team All-MLB selections include Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, who starred for the Brewers in 2019; first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves; second baseman Jose Altuve of the Astros; shortstop Marcus Semien of the Oakland Athletics; third baseman Alex Bregman of the Astros; outfielders

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves, Mookie Betts of the Red Sox and Juan Soto of the Nationals; designated hitter Yordan Alvarez of the Astros; starting pitchers Zack Greinke of the Astros, Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers, Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals, Charlie Morton of the Tampa Bay Rays and Mike Soroka of the Braves; and relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees and Liam Hendriks of the Athletics.

Eleven of the 32 players named to the All-MLB Teams (34.4 percent) hail from seven countries outside of the United States, including Cuba (3), the Dominican Republic (2), Venezuela (2), Aruba (1), Australia (1), Canada (1) and South Korea (1). In addition, the teams feature six players age 24 or younger, including Acuña (21), Soto (21), Alvarez (22), Soroka (22), Alonso (24) and Bellinger (24).