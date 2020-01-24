Indians announce 2020 player development staff assignments

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the organizational staff alignment within the Player Development System as it currently stands for the upcoming season. ANDY TRACY, a native of Bowling Green, OH, assumes the helm of Triple-A Columbus after joining the organization in 2019 as the Hitting Coach of

ANDY TRACY, a native of Bowling Green, OH, assumes the helm of Triple-A Columbus after joining the organization in 2019 as the Hitting Coach of the Clippers. Assisting Tracy will again be RIGO BELTRÁN (Pitching Coach, 2nd season) and KYLE HUDSON (Bench Coach, 2nd season) as JASON ESPOSITO moves into the Hitting Coach role from Class-A Lake County. ROUGLAS ODOR returns for his second campaign guiding the Akron RubberDucks and DENNIS MALAVÉ has been promoted from Short Season Class-A Mahoning Valley to High-A Lynchburg. LUKE CARLIN will guide the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and JERRY OWENS (Blue) and KEN KNUTSON (Red) will pilot the two Arizona League clubs from Goodyear.

GREG DiCENZO joins the system to captain Class-A Lake County, having spent the last 12 years as the Head Baseball Coach of Holy Cross. The Crusaders went 137-109 in Patriot League regular season play during DiCenzo's tenure, posted 20-win seasons in 10 of his 12 years and captured the first Patriot League Championship in program history in 2017.

JOE TORRES and JOEL MANGRUM received promotions to the role of Pitching Coordinator following RUBEN NIEBLA’s promotion to the Major League coaching staff. Torres was the Pitching Coach for Lynchburg in 2019 and has been with the organization since 2017 while Mangrum has spent his two years in the system as Pitching Coach in the Arizona League. JOHN McDONALD has been elevated to Field Coordinator after spending the last four years as the organization’s Defensive Coordinator. TONY MANSOLINO, who managed AAA Columbus last season, has transitioned into a coordinator role and will assume infield duties in 2020. CODY BUCKEL was brought on as the club’s Pitching Resource Coordinator prior to the 2019 season and will join the front office in Cleveland as Assistant Director of Player Development, replacing the departed Matt Blake.

Other first year members of the organization include:

KYLE LINDQUIST (AZL Bench Coach; previous: Davidson)

+Columbus native; Marietta College alum

STEPHEN OSTERER (Pitching Resource Coord.)

+Cornell alum; formerly of Baseball Development Group in Toronto

CRAIG MASSONI (MV Hitting Coach; previous: Missouri State)

+Austin Peay alum; 5-year pro career

VANCE LAW (LC Bench Coach; previous: White Sox PD)

+11-year MLB career; Former BYU Head Coach

JB EARY (DSL Bench Coach; previous: UNLV)

+Coached at Ottawa (AZ) Univ.

IAN FORSTER (DSL Hitting Coach; previous: Central FL)

+Cleveland native; BW alum

KEVIN ERMINIO (MV Pitching Coach; previous: Kennesaw St.)

+Also coached at Miami (OH) Univ.