Indians Rule 5 Draft results

Rule 5 Draft, Triple-A Phase Selected RHP DANIEL YOUNG, 25, from the New Hampshire roster of the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Young split the 2019 season between AA New Hampshire and AAA Buffalo, posting a combined ERA of 2.76 in 38 relief appearances (49.0IP, 41H, 15ER, 26BB, 42SO). Left-handed batters

Rule 5 Draft, Triple-A Phase

Selected RHP DANIEL YOUNG, 25, from the New Hampshire roster of the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Young split the 2019 season between AA New Hampshire and AAA Buffalo, posting a combined ERA of 2.76 in 38 relief appearances (49.0IP, 41H, 15ER, 26BB, 42SO). Left-handed batters hit at a .203 (16-for-79) clip against him on the year. The Boynton Beach, FL native was Toronto’s eighth round pick in the 2015 draft out of the University of Florida. He owns a five-year professional ERA of 3.62 in 160 relief outings (88ER/219.0IP).

Selected RHP JHON PELUFFO, 22, from Baltimore’s AA Bowie roster in the second round of the Triple-A Phase. He spent most of 2019 in Class-A Delmarva of the South Atlantic League, posting a combined ERA of 2.49 (68.2IP, 42H, 19ER, 31BB, 67SO) in 33 relief appearances between Delmarva and High-A Frederick. The Cartagena, Colombia native was signed by the Orioles as an amateur free agent in 2014 and owns a 3.91 ERA in 119 professional appearances (63GS/179ER/412.1IP).

Triple-A Phase Selections, Other Clubs

Baltimore selected OF CHRISTOPHER CESPEDES from Cleveland’s Arizona Rookie League roster

Oakland selected C JOSE COLINA from Cleveland’s Arizona Rookie League roster

Baltimore selected INF WILBIS SANTIAGO from Cleveland’s Single-A Lynchburg roster

Rule 5 Draft, Major League Phase

No activity