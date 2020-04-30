Tribe teams up with Sportstime Ohio, IHEARTRADIO and 100.7 WMMS to air 2017 22-game win streak

Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians announced today the team’s historic 2017 22-game win streak will be broadcast on SportsTime Ohio and select stations of the Indians Radio Network during the month of May, running 22 straight nights from May 4 until May 25. First pitch will take place at 7 p.m.

First pitch will take place at 7 p.m. ET every night, with the exception of 8 p.m. starts Saturday’s on SportsTime Ohio only (radio will stay at 7 p.m. ET). Tribe fans will have a myriad of listening options with the ability to tune in to SportsTime Ohio to watch with Matt Underwood, Rick Manning and Andre Knott, or tune the radio dial locally to WMMS and select Indians Radio Network partners to listen to the vocal stylings of Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus.

The Indians 22-game streak took place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, 2017, establishing the longest winning streak in American League history and the second longest such streak in Major League history behind only a 26-game streak by the 1916 New York Giants. The accomplishment established the longest streak winning streak in Cleveland franchise history (prev. 14 wins June 17-July 1, 2016), culminating with a walk-off win at Progressive Field when Jay Bruce ended a 10.0-inning affair against Kansas City with an RBI-double.

During the entire 22-game streak the Indians will host an online 50/50 raffle presented by SportsTime Ohio and 100.7 WMMS. The raffle will run from game one on May 4 until game 22 on May 25. Half of the pot will go towards Cleveland Indians Charities’ support of youth in Northeast Ohio. Fans can enter the 50/50 raffle at www.Tribe5050.com.

The full broadcast schedule can be found on Indians.com/TribeReplays and select games will be featured on @Indians social channels just like the regular season.

Participating Indians Radio Network stations

Station City Frequency

WMMS- FM Cleveland 100.7

WFUN – AM Ashtabula 970

WHBC – AM Canton 1480

WTOH – FM Columbus 95.9 The Fish

WJER – AM Dover 1450 and 100.9 FM

WEOL – AM Elyria 930 and 100.3 FM

WFIN – AM Findley 1330 and 95.5 FM

WFOB – AM Fostoria 1430 and 105.7 FM

WKSN – AM Jamestown, NY 1340

WWSR – FM Lima 93.1

WMRN – AM Marion 1490

WMVO – AM Mount Vernon 1300 and 100.9 FM

WLEC – AM Sandusky 1450 and 93.5 FM

WBTC – AM Uhrichsville 1540 and 101.9 FM

WQKT – FM Wooster 104.5

WKBN – AM Youngstown 570