Information from the Texas Rangers

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that they have postponed all public and private events that are currently scheduled for both Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington until at least the beginning of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. This includes all public and group

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that they have postponed all public and private events that are currently scheduled for both Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington until at least the beginning of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. This includes all public and group tours.

The Rangers Events Department has begun working with affected groups to reschedule their events for the two facilities based on this timeline.

“The health and well-being of our guests is the main priority at this time,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker. “Therefore, we have decided to postpone all events at both Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington until further notice.

“We appreciate the understanding of our guests and look forward to working with them later in the year.”