Jerry Koosman uniform number retirement ceremony set for Saturday, June 13 vs. Washington 

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 5, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club will retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number #36 on Saturday, June 13 in a pre-game ceremony prior to the 4:10 p.m. game vs. Washington.

Koosman, who is the winningest left-hander in team history (140 wins), will become the third player to have his number retired by the Mets, joining Tom Seaver (#41) and Mike Piazza (#31).

“The excitement of playing for the Mets when we won the 1969 World Series was an experience I never thought I’d be able to repeat,” said Koosman, who won two games during the ’69 World Series vs. Baltimore, including the deciding Game 5. “But the news that the Mets Hall of Fame Committee has voted to retire my number is another life-changing thrill and honor. I can’t wait until June 13.”

Koosman ranks second in team history in starts (346), complete games (108), innings (2,544.2) and shutouts (26), third in strikeouts (1,799) and sixth in ERA (3.09).

“Jerry is one of the most iconic Mets of all-time and this forever honor is a tremendous representation of what he means to the organization,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said.

“I’m enormously proud of the time I played in the orange and blue uniform of the Mets,” Koosman said. “It was privilege to play alongside some of the most wonderful and talented teammates for more than 11 years and to hone my craft under Gil Hodges. This honor isn’t only for me and my family, it’s for the legions of fans I grew to love. To know that my number will be retired and sit alongside other legends is one of the greatest tributes I could ever be granted. I was always proud to be a Met.”

Koosman signed with the Mets in 1964 when he was scouted when he was pitching with the Army. He played for the Mets from 1967-1978.

In addition, the Mets have retired #14 for Manager Gil Hodges, #37 for Manager Casey Stengel and #42 across baseball for Jackie Robinson.

Tickets for the Koosman ceremony or any other Mets home game can be purchased online at Mets.com/tickets or by calling 718-507-TIXX.