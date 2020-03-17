Verlander undergoes surgery on right groin

HOUSTON, TX -- Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander underwent a surgical procedure on his right groin today, Astros General Manager James Click announced. Verlander is expected to be out for approximately six weeks. Verlander’s first start in Spring Training was delayed until March 3 due to discomfort in his right

HOUSTON, TX -- Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander underwent a surgical procedure on his right groin today, Astros General Manager James Click announced. Verlander is expected to be out for approximately six weeks.

Verlander’s first start in Spring Training was delayed until March 3 due to discomfort in his right groin. He ended up making two starts this Spring, posting a 3.86 ERA in 4.2 innings of work with four strikeouts.

“Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action,” Click said. “However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks.”

Since being acquired by Houston on July 31, 2017, Verlander has not missed a start, leading the Majors in both wins (46) and innings pitched (513.0) in that span. He is coming off an historic 2019 season that included his second Cy Young Award and third career no-hitter (Sept. 1 at TOR). In 34 starts in 2019, Verlander was 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA. He also led the Majors in wins, innings pitched (223.0), opponents average (.172) and WHIP (0.80), with the latter two totals being among the best ever for a starting pitcher.