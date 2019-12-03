Keith Lieppman Wins Tony Gwynn Lifetime Achievement Award

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland Athletics Special Advisor to Player Development Keith Lieppman has been named the winner of the Tony Gwynn Award, a lifetime achievement award presented annually by Baseball America for the greatest contributions to the game. Lieppman, who is entering his 50th year with the A’s, spent the

Lieppman, who is entering his 50th year with the A’s, spent the last 28 years as Director of Player Development. Lieppman’s reputation as one of baseball’s finest personnel executives was bolstered in 2010 when he received the Sheldon “Chief” Bender Award from Minor League Baseball for “distinguished service and being instrumental in player development” during his career.

"I never thought I'd be in a position to receive such a prestigious award," Lieppman said. "Recognition like this is a testament to the talent and hard work of Oakland's players, coaches, and front office staff. It's been a pleasure to spend my career working with those players and coaches to help make each other better. It is an honor. Thank you."

He has managed at all levels of the A’s minor league system, beginning in Modesto in 1980 and most recently with the Triple-A Tacoma Tigers from 1985-87. He also managed the Licey Tigres of the Dominican Winter League in 1986. His baseball career began in 1971 as a minor league player for the A’s.

Keith is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism. He resides in Prescott, Ariz. with his wife, Corinne.