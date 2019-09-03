Commissioner's Statement

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball player who became a driving force in the effort to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease), at the age of 34:

“The courage and determination of Pete Frates inspired countless people throughout the game he loved and around the world. He galvanized ALS awareness for a new generation and honored the memory of a fellow ballplayer, Lou Gehrig. All of us at Major League Baseball are proud that Pete and his family are members of the baseball family. We will forever remember Pete’s example as we continue to support the pursuit of a cure for ALS.”

Baseball fans can donate to the Frates family by visiting https://petefrates.com/donate/. In addition, this year’s annual Winter Meetings Charity Auction will benefit a variety of ALS causes. Fans can participate by visiting mlb.com/wintermeetings.