Mariners announce Spring Training roster moves

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager Jerry Dipoto announced the following roster moves at the Mariners Major League spring camp today:

Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma

Outfielder (1): Braden Bishop

Left-Handed Pitcher (1): Nick Margevicius

Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp (5):

Outfielders (2): Rymer Liriano, Julio Rodríguez

Catchers (2): Joseph Odom, Joe Hudson

Left-Handed Pitchers (1): Manny Bañuelos

Today’s roster moves leave the Mariners with 51 players (plus one 60-day Injured List player) in their Major League camp: 36 roster players and 15 non-roster invitees.