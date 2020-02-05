Marlins and iHeartMedia announce multi-year extension

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today announced a multi-year broadcast agreement extension with iHeartMedia Miami. iHeartMedia Miami will continue as the exclusive radio rightsholder and the 2020 season will mark the seventh consecutive season for the broadcast partner, dating back to 2014. As part of the extended multi-year broadcast agreement,

940 WINZ, Miami's Sports Station, will continue to serve as the official flagship radio station for all 162 regular-season Miami Marlins games as well as at least 15 spring training games. Fans and listeners can also hear the return of the "Marlins On Deck" pregame show, beginning 30-minutes prior to the first pitch of each game, as well as the postgame show, airing 30 minutes after the final out and more. In addition, listeners can gain access to the team's podcast, "Beyond the Bases," through the iHeartRadio app and everywhere else podcasts are available.

“We are excited to align our first-class organization with iHeartMedia Miami,” said Jason Latimer, Miami Marlins Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting. “This continued partnership ensures Marlins baseball will be heard in South Florida households for years to come and allows the Miami Marlins brand presence across all local iHeartMedia properties – including many of the top-rated stations in the market.”

“Our extended multi-year deal solidifies the strong partnership between the Miami Marlins and iHeartMedia’s 940 WINZ,” said Brian Olson, President of iHeartMedia Miami. “From Spring Training through the entire season, South Floridians can catch baseball play-by-play on the flagship home of the Marlins, 940 WINZ, Miami Sports.”

Miami Marlins baseball returns to the airwaves on Thursday, February 6, with a special “Hot Stove” Show live from 4-5 p.m. on 940 WINZ, Miami’s Sports Station. Tune in to hear all the latest news and updates with Kyle Sielaff and Glenn Geffner. Then tune in for live coverage of Miami Marlins FanFest on Saturday, Feb. 8 from Marlins Park. Come see the show live at Marlins Park by claiming your complimentary ticket at Marlins.com/FanFest.