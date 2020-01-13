McGraw back on the field in Philadelphia this summer

Tim McGraw Citizens Bank Park Announce Video HERE! January 13, 2020 – Tim McGraw started the year off right by announcing his major HERE ON EARTH TOUR 2020, which will be making a stop at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, September 12th. McGraw is joining forces with reigning CMA Vocalist

January 13, 2020 – Tim McGraw started the year off right by announcing his major HERE ON EARTH TOUR 2020, which will be making a stop at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, September 12th. McGraw is joining forces with reigning CMA Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs in Philadelphia, at the only ballpark on the entire tour and one of only two dates with Luke Combs. Midland and Ingrid Andress will be special guests.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” says McGraw. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

McGraw’s return to Philadelphia comes 40 years after his father, Tug McGraw, brought the Philadelphia Phillies their first world championship for recording the final out in the 1980 World Series game.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will cross the country beginning in July and ending in September. To be a part of future pre-sales, fans are encouraged to go to www.timmcgraw.com and become a part of MCGRAWONE. Pre-sale access for the Philadelphia show will also be available for Luke Comb’s fan club group The Bootleggers.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 15 at 10am EST at Ticketmaster.com.