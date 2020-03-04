Medical update on Giants RHP Tyler Beede – March 4

Giants’ right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede left yesterday’s game with tightness in his right elbow and underwent a MRI last night performed by Head Team Orthopedist Ken Akizuki, M.D. The results from the MRI showed a flexor strain and a UCL sprain. The Giants’ medical and training staff are gathering second

Giants’ right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede left yesterday’s game with tightness in his right elbow and underwent a MRI last night performed by Head Team Orthopedist Ken Akizuki, M.D. The results from the MRI showed a flexor strain and a UCL sprain. The Giants’ medical and training staff are gathering second opinions and will have more information later in the week.