Mets sign OF Jarrett Parker and INF Max Moroff to Minor League Contracts

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 5, 2019 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has signed outfielder Jarrett Parker and infielder Max Moroff to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. They join Chasen Shreve who signed a minor league contract with an invite to Major

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 5, 2019 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has signed outfielder Jarrett Parker and infielder Max Moroff to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. They join Chasen Shreve who signed a minor league contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training in November.

Parker, 30, has appeared in parts of four major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants. The left-handed hitter owns a career .249/.330/.441 slash line with a .771 OPS, 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 51 RBI in 140 games.

The 6-4 outfielder appeared in five games with the Angels in 2019 but spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake. Parker hit .266/.394/.535 with a .929 OPS, 71 runs, 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 75 RBI and 72 walks in 96 games with Salt Lake. Overall, in eight minor league seasons, Parker has hit .261/.368/.464 with a .832 OPS, 127 home runs and 445 RBI.

The University of Virginia Cavalier was originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the second round (74th overall) of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft.

Moroff, 26, has appeared in 104 career games over four major league seasons between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Indians. He has seven homers and 34 RBI in the majors. He has played second base, third base and shortstop at the major league level.

5-11 190-pounder split the 2019 season between the Indians and Triple-A Columbus. Moroff appeared in 22 games in the major leagues last year at second base, shortstop and third base.

The right-handed hitter has compiled a career .251/.358/.382 slash line with a .739 OPS, 384 runs, 127 doubles, 21 triples, 51 homers, 291 RB and 73 stolen bases in 703 minor league games.

Moroff was born in Winter Park, FL and was originally drafted by the Pirates in the 16th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Trinity Prep School in Florida.