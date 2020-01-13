Mets Spring Training home to be named Clover Park

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 13, 2020 - The spring training home of the New York Mets and regular-season home of the St. Lucie Mets, New York’s Advanced-A minor league affiliate, will have a new name next season. The venue, formerly known as First Data Field, will be called Clover Park beginning

The venue, formerly known as First Data Field, will be called Clover Park beginning in February 2020. This change follows the 2019 acquisition of First Data by Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology.

The new name highlights the Clover® platform from Fiserv, which has been powering payments for St. Lucie Mets fans since 2017. Clover enables payments at thousands of businesses, including more than 25 stadiums and arenas across the United States.

The St. Lucie Mets venue’s naming rights have belonged to First Data since 2017, as part of an exclusive, 10-year strategic marketing partnership. The Mets and Fiserv will continue the existing partnership.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Fiserv by showcasing their innovative Clover technology and appreciate their contribution to making our spring training home field a great place to watch baseball,” said New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon.

“From making it possible for people to access and manage their banking activities, to allowing them to easily purchase t-shirts at a local business and concessions at the game, Fiserv plays an integral role in people’s daily lives,” said President and Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Frank Bisignano. “We’re proud to be part of our communities as we enable people to engage in memorable experiences at the ballpark and beyond.”

Clover allows people to pay the way they want – with a debit or credit card, via Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, prepaid card, or cash. The payment process is quick and easy, meaning fans spend less time waiting in line and more time watching the game.

Clover Park will host 16 spring training games in 2020, beginning on February 22 with the New York Mets’ matchup against the Miami Marlins. Following spring training, the venue will continue to serve as the summer home of the St. Lucie Mets.

