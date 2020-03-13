Mets statement

Mets Director of Player Relations and Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell, Sr. was tested yesterday for the Coronavirus and the result received tonight was negative. Mets Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen will be available for a conference call tomorrow at 12 pm. The conference call details will

Mets Director of Player Relations and Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell, Sr. was tested yesterday for the Coronavirus and the result received tonight was negative. Mets Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen will be available for a conference call tomorrow at 12 pm. The conference call details will be sent in the morning.