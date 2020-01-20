Miami Marlins and Fanatics team up for long-term, multi-faceted partnership, highlighted by omnichannel retail integration

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins and Fanatics, the global leader for licensed sports merchandise, today announced a 10-year omnichannel retail partnership, significantly extending the availability and assortment of high-quality Marlins merchandise for fans across online, mobile, and Marlins’ retail locations. The long-term partnership with Fanatics will create a seamless online

The long-term partnership with Fanatics will create a seamless online and in-ballpark retail experience, while boosting the Marlins’ ability to continue providing unique apparel that is authentic to Miami. Starting this season, Fanatics and Nike, Major League Baseball’s (MLB) new on-field uniform provider, will be providing a significantly expanded selection of authentic collection apparel and fan gear for the team. The products will be readily available across the team’s official online store and all Marlins’ retail locations, which will be re-imagined as part of the new deal.

Fanatics, which currently runs e-commerce for the Marlins through its operation of Marlins.com/Shop, will create an omnichannel retail experience for fans, highlighted by the company’s vertical, on-demand manufacturing capabilities which will provide the most timely, high-quality assortment of Marlins products for all members of the family.

The new arrangement allows the Marlins to offer an even greater assortment of wide-ranging merchandise, spanning from fan gear to trendy lifestyle apparel consistent with new curated offerings introduced by the Marlins last year. In addition, Fanatics will build off the Marlins’ commitment to invest in the cost of the fan experience by creating an affordable retail experience for fans on gameday and beyond, including a new line of value-priced merchandise. In addition, joint brand partnership collaborations between Fanatics and the Marlins will bring the relationship to life via local grassroots efforts throughout South Florida during the year.

“Partnering with Fanatics, the industry leader in retail for sports licensed merchandise, will deliver a first-class shopping experience for our fans,” said Miami Marlins CRO Adam Jones. “The Fanatics partnership builds on our commitment to enhance the ballpark experience and invest in the cost of the fan experience – through ticket, concession, parking and now merchandise prices. We look forward to working with Fanatics on delivering the best service for both our local and international fanbase and continuing to use retail products as an extension of our Miami Marlins brand.”

“The Marlins’ organization is committed to creating an unforgettable experience for their fans, and we are excited to bring an unprecedented merchandise offering to the team reflective of the passion and fandom showcased in Miami and beyond,” said Gary Gertzog, Fanatics President of Business Affairs. “Through our new partnership with Nike and MLB, fans will now have access to the broadest assortment of high-quality merchandise ever available, regardless of shopping online, on their phones or at the game.”

The Miami Marlins are the fourth MLB club for which Fanatics provides omnichannel retail solutions, joining more than 50 professional teams across all leagues and several collegiate organizations.