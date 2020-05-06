Miami Marlins fans can now play fantasy baseball through the Home Run Rewards program

MIAMI – The latest fan engagement initiative from the Miami Marlins during the delayed 2020 baseball season will bring an element of fantasy baseball to the fingertips of Marlins fans across the world. Home Run Rewards, the official rewards program of the Miami Marlins, has launched Pick A Player, a

MIAMI – The latest fan engagement initiative from the Miami Marlins during the delayed 2020 baseball season will bring an element of fantasy baseball to the fingertips of Marlins fans across the world. Home Run Rewards, the official rewards program of the Miami Marlins, has launched Pick A Player, a new interactive feature that puts fans at the helm to select a player and earn points based off the player’s performance in that day’s simulated Marlins game. The new interactive game gives fans a chance to earn points every day the Marlins take the simulated field. The Marlins have also created other point earning opportunities for Home Run Rewards cardholders in advance of the delayed 2020 season through point codes referenced on podcasts, past game rebroadcasts and via social posts as well as in recognition of fan contributions to the Marlins Foundation Home Plate Meals Relief Fund – Marlins.com/ReliefFund.

In addition, the Miami Marlins are featuring a new rewards promotion through Home Run Rewards – 20 Rewards in 20 Days. Each day in early May will introduce a new reward opportunity for Home Run Rewards cardholders to redeem their earned points balance. Fans who sign up for Home Run Rewards are immediately eligible to take advantage of the 20 Rewards in 20 Days. Rewards include unique Marlins experiences, memorabilia or offers, such as:

• Autographed item from Lewis Brinson, Harold Ramirez, Miguel Rojas or Ryne Stanek

• Game-used equipment from Jorge Alfaro, Jon Berti or Caleb Smith

• Video chat with Sandy Alcantara, Jazz Chisholm, Isan Díaz or Jordan Yamamoto

• Face off against a Marlins player in MLB The Show 2020

• Fanatics shopping opportunity, FOX Sports Florida experience, flash offers and more

Fans are encouraged to sign up today at Marlins.com/Rewards to take advantage of the newest enhancements to the program; registration takes less than 90 seconds. All Marlins fans are eligible to join this free, interactive rewards program and Marlins Members receive the benefit of automatic enrollment along with preferred status and reward advantages with this new format. Home Run Rewards provides fans the opportunity to earn rewards points to redeem for exclusive experiences, memorabilia and more.