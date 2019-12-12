Miami Marlins Foundation holiday celebration to give gifts to 200 local youth on Tuesday, December 17 at Marlins Park

MIAMI – In the spirit of the holidays, the Miami Marlins Foundation will host a holiday celebration on Tuesday, December 17 at Marlins Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Approximately 200 local youth will receive gifts from the Marlins front office staff and corporate partner, Preferred Care Partners. The

MIAMI – In the spirit of the holidays, the Miami Marlins Foundation will host a holiday celebration on Tuesday, December 17 at Marlins Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Approximately 200 local youth will receive gifts from the Marlins front office staff and corporate partner, Preferred Care Partners. The event will also include fun-filled activities such as holiday music, holiday movies, ornament decorating, snacks, and photos with Billy The Marlin. The Miami Marlins Foundation partnered with local nonprofit agencies Centro Mater and KIPP Miami Schools to distribute gifts to approximately 200 children.

Marlins players Isan Díaz, Pablo López, and Jordan Yamamoto, and Marlins alumnus Charles Johnson, along with members from the Marlins front office staff and volunteers from Preferred Care Partners, will be on hand to distribute gifts and celebrate the holiday season with the local youth and their families.

The Miami Marlins Foundation would like to thank Preferred Care Partners for their support.