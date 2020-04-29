Miami Marlins partner with DeliverLean to host second weekly drive-thru food distribution at Marlins Park, beginning on Tuesday, May 5

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation will host a second weekly drive-thru only food distribution at Marlins Park through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund. In partnership with DeliverLean, a weekly food distribution will take place every Tuesday – beginning May 5 at 1 p.m. – through

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation will host a second weekly drive-thru only food distribution at Marlins Park through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund. In partnership with DeliverLean, a weekly food distribution will take place every Tuesday – beginning May 5 at 1 p.m. – through the month of May on the east side of the ballpark at the Humana Lot (1390 NW 5th ST, Miami, FL, 33125) of Marlins Park.

Marlins Park will now host two weekly drive-thru only food distributions – each Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m., through the month of May. Approximately 500 families will receive fresh meals and/or non-perishable items at each distribution. The queue will open at 12:30 p.m. and recipients must enter the lot by heading east on NW 7th Street and then south on NW 14th Avenue.

“We continue to take an active role in our community during these unprecedented times and are thankful to our partners, DeliverLean and Farm Share, for helping us provide these Marlins Park drive-thru distributions for our neighbors,” said Raquel ‘Rocky’ Egusquiza, Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director.

“DeliverLean, along with our charitable organization, DeliverLean Cares, is committed to continuing to help the Miami-Dade and South Florida community,” said Scott Harris, DeliverLean founder and CEO. “We’re excited to partner with the Miami Marlins to expand our reach and our capability to do good in the community.”

The Miami Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation have taken active roles in the South Florida community over the past month, providing assistance during these unprecedented times. Please visit Marlins.com/ReliefFund to see the Marlins Impact being made across South Florida or to donate to the Relief Fund to respond to the immediate needs of our community.