Miami Marlins sign OF Corey Dickerson

The Miami Marlins today announced that the club has signed outfielder Corey Dickerson to a two-year contract through the 2021 season. Dickerson, 30, was a 2017 American League All-Star with Tampa Bay and won the National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for left field in 2018 with Pittsburgh. For more details on the signing, please visit the Miami Marlins Beyond the Bases blog.