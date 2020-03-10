Mike Shildt headlines Speaker Series event At Busch

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 10, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals will host an exclusive Speaker Series event with 2019 National League Manager of the Year Mike Shildt on Thursday, April 23, from 6:00 pm – 9:45 pm at Busch Stadium. As part of the event, Mike will discuss his

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 10, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals will host an exclusive Speaker Series event with 2019 National League Manager of the Year Mike Shildt on Thursday, April 23, from 6:00 pm – 9:45 pm at Busch Stadium. As part of the event, Mike will discuss his baseball career and his vision for the 2020 season during a 45-minute Q&A session with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin.

In addition to the program, guests will enjoy cocktails and hors d’ouvres on the warning track of Busch Stadium before heading to the UMB Champions Club for an upscale buffet dinner. At the end of the evening, all attendees will leave with a baseball autographed by the Skipper himself.

Mike Shildt is entering his third season (second full season) as the Cardinals manager, having led the team to an N.L. Central Division title in 2019. Shildt was voted the N.L. Manager of the Year for 2019 by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining Hall of Fame managers Whitey Herzog (1985) and Tony La Russa (2002) as the only Cardinals managers to have won the award. He is the only MLB Manager of the Year to have never played professionally.

Shildt guided the Cardinals to their 12th N.L. Central title in his first full season at the helm, overseeing a transformation of the team’s defense with record-setting performances, as the Cardinals became the first Major League team in history to go from worst to first in errors in back-to-back seasons. The Cardinals went 91-71 in 2019 while advancing to the N.L. Championship Series, and are 132-99 (.571 winning pct.) under Shildt since he was named interim manager in 2018.

The event is presented in partnership with St. Louis Union Station. Tickets are $195 and can be purchased at cardinals.com/speakerseries.