MLB releases new programming slate on YouTube: MLB Originals

MLB will premiere one new episode of its new programming series “MLB Originals” weekly on the league’s YouTube channel beginning this Monday, April 13. The lineup of six new shows has a little something for everyone ranging from an in-depth look at unique baseball traditions and rituals to behind-the-scenes glimpses into player’s and teammates’ lives off the field.

A trailer previewing “MLB Originals” slate ofo programming can be found here.

“MLB Originals” premieres with QUICK QUESTION, which takes a closer look at common customs and situations found in baseball through experts and animation. This week’s episode explores “Why do ballparks have different dimensions?” with background and anecdotes from MLB’s Official Historian John Thorn and Janet Marie Smith, Senior Vice President of Planning and Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who oversaw the design and construction of one of baseball’s most renowned ballparks, Camden Yards.

Other “MLB Originals” series include:

STACK’D: Players answer personal questions and perform special challenges all while testing their tower-building skills with over-sized wooden blocks. The show is hosted by MLB Youth Ambassador and acclaimed softball player, Lauren Chamberlain.

FITTED: The tradition of a veteran player taking a rookie suit shopping is on full display as teammates talk baseball, fashion and life. The debut episode features Oakland’s Marcus Semien and Jesús Luzardo.

NEWLYBROS: MLB stars who are close friends, either through childhood, in the Minors or as Major League teammates, are put to the test through this adaptation of the popular game show.

THE TRYOUT: Celebrities and athletes who have always wanted to have a shot at the Majors see if they have what it takes with the help and coaching of a current MLB star. The first episode features Cubs superstar Javy Báez and Puerto Rican recording artist and song-writer Residente.

THE BLUEPRINT: Each championship team is built with a collection of draft picks, trades, and free agent acquisitions that lead to success on the field. This show explores the moves that made winners out of teams like the 2019 Nationals, 2016 Cubs, and 2010/2012/2014 Giants.

A new episode of one of the series will premiere on MLB’s YouTube channel Mondays at 11:00 AM ET. Much of the footage was captured during Spring Training in February and early March. Fans can subscribe to MLB’s YouTube channel for the latest content.

Additionally, MLB will work with its Clubs and players to program social channels with at-home content including eSports challenges, at-home tutorials and commentary of their favorite or most memorable games that live stream as part of MLB at Home lineup on MLB.com and social platforms.